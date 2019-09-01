As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Declined, Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Trimmed Its Stake; Sherwin (SHW) Holder Fayez Sarofim & Company Boosted Position

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 24,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 118,859 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.19 million, up from 93,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $526.75. About 424,688 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 77.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 9,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 2,737 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371,000, down from 12,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.91 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Company owns 2,105 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated has 1.25% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 5,050 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.1% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 54,373 shares. Cls Invs Ltd, Nebraska-based fund reported 34 shares. Brant Point Limited Liability Co owns 15,112 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.08% or 3,296 shares. Dupont Management accumulated 22,360 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Burney accumulated 7,697 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 137 shares. New York-based Valinor Mgmt Lp has invested 4.34% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bamco New York accumulated 0.02% or 13,485 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 5 shares. The Idaho-based Caprock Grp Inc has invested 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraftheinzco.(The) by 10,715 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $67.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonaldscorp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13M shares, and cut its stake in Texasinstruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,958 shares to 9,732 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.59B for 10.29 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 25,988 shares. Fairfield Bush And stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Savant Capital Ltd holds 0.19% or 7,457 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset Management owns 6,800 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. King Luther Cap has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 65,105 are held by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Trust Com. B T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt owns 18,258 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.31% or 49,043 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.33% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Osborne Prtn Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.42% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 97,353 were reported by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc. Moreover, Rothschild Il has 0.09% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 5,481 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 4.58M shares.