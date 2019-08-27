As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Declined, Holder Discovery Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Pembroke Management LTD Lifted Merit Medical Sys (MMSI) Position

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Merit Medical Sys (MMSI) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 26,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 162,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, up from 135,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Merit Medical Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 432,900 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 364,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 423,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.31M, down from 787,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.42. About 4.93M shares traded or 19.26% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 1.12 million shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $51.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 62,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 991,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Alyeska Gru LP has invested 1.76% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Dallas holds 0.55% or 5,630 shares. Signature Estate And Inv Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,126 shares. First In reported 1,795 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt holds 0.47% or 8,353 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 75 shares. Hrt Lc stated it has 36,029 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1.31M shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,449 are held by Raymond James Trust Na. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Tn invested in 1.21% or 62,351 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 244,877 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 13,393 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 48,147 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Cap Mgmt owns 4,057 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 9.90 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copper Rock Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 367,622 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management accumulated 55 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 1.88M shares. 42,480 are owned by Martin Incorporated Tn. State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 1.72M shares. Macquarie Limited owns 1.14 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. M&T Savings Bank Corp reported 4,062 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pembroke Mngmt Ltd invested in 162,600 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 190,728 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.04% or 1.78 million shares. Vanguard Gru has 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 5.53M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 27,875 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc has 21,045 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

