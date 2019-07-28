As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shares Declined, Harris Associates LP Upped Holding by $9.83 Million; As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Declined, Verus Financial Partners Lifted Its Stake

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 72,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488.06M, up from 3.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 4.24 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR REPORTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE CHANGES; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Ended 1Q With Enterprise Cash Balance of $7.9B; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.12 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Ohio-based Victory Cap has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Maryland Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 896 shares. Moreover, Van Strum & Towne has 0.56% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 5,584 shares. Moreover, Auxier Asset has 0.11% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,077 shares. Marketfield Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 37,055 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Renaissance Gp owns 0.01% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,529 shares. Voya Lc holds 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 273,937 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 412,812 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,982 shares. Marietta Invest Prtn Limited Co owns 20,166 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Marco Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 63,495 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Incorporated holds 2,737 shares.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 15,811 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $150.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.