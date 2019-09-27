As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shares Declined, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Trimmed Position; As Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) Stock Value Declined, Intact Investment Management Upped Stake

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 18,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 1,518 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207,000, down from 20,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $126.03. About 1.05M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 170,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.05 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partrs L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 508,700 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s bid for GGP seen undercutting true mall values; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Reaches Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Inc. for $23.50/Shr; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 27/03/2018 – GGP INC – CO WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY TO BROOKFIELD TERMINATION FEE OF $400 MLN IN CASH IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS TO BUY GGP FOR $9.25B; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Sys Inc (Prn) by 1.99 million shares to 20.66 million shares, valued at $35.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 384,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 10.90 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

