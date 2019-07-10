As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Has Cut by $361,800 Its Position; Cummins (CMI) Holder Sun Life Financial Cut Stake

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 19,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $134.29. About 2.56 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday; 09/03/2018 – Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 7,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 248 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39,000, down from 7,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $167.29. About 1.21M shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52 million for 9.64 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

