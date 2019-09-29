As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Share Value Declined, Holder Verition Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Share Price Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $432,420

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 14,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.87M, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 406,616 shares traded or 22.72% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 93.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 44,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 3,286 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, down from 48,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 2.03M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7,881 shares to 297,326 shares, valued at $30.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fb Finl Corp by 251,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,863 shares, and cut its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.95 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $3.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (Call) (NYSE:SEE) by 19,214 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).