As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Share Value Declined, Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Lifted by $33.58 Million Its Holding; Southernsun Asset Management Stake in Darling Ingredients (DAR) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 248,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 932,085 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.29M, up from 683,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $122.02. About 3.61M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR REPORTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE CHANGES; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 667,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 4.33 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.78M, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 784,781 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 431,826 shares to 850,570 shares, valued at $45.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $21,000 activity.

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Darling Ingredients: Earnings Forecast – Seeking Alpha” published on February 17, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Pot stocks fall again, as Aurora Cannabis sinks on NYSE debut – MarketWatch” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Caterpillar Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar: Not Buying Yet, With Some Concerns Mounting – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

