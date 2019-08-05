As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Share Value Declined, Advisory Alpha Upped by $16.92 Million Its Holding; Rk Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Natl Beverage (FIZZ) by $4.60 Million

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 159.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 80,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The institutional investor held 131,368 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 50,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natl Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 7.53% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 1.38 million shares traded or 192.82% up from the average. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 1,907 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.20 million, up from 1,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 5.97M shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation accumulated 196,913 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Fdx Advsrs invested in 1,582 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp Il invested 0.09% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Jnba Fincl Advsr invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Graham Capital L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt holds 6,490 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 149,245 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cahill Advsr has 0.45% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ar Asset Incorporated holds 6,800 shares. Menora Mivtachim holds 1.11% or 305,135 shares. Savant Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,457 shares. Texas Yale Corp reported 13,436 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested in 2,350 shares. Davidson Invest Advisors invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 233 shares to 1,593 shares, valued at $300.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (ACIM) by 74 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,644 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8,323 shares to 50,929 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FIZZ shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 49,250 shares. Prudential Finance Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 232,496 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 4,483 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management owns 4,482 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Lc holds 7,888 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 0.01% or 449,844 shares. Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 20,989 shares. 14,149 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Oakworth Cap has 322 shares. 231,682 are held by Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al. Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 4,915 shares. Voloridge Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,406 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 10,400 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $359,700 activity.