As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Share Price Declined, Lodge Hill Capital Has Increased Holding; Diamond Hill Capital Management Trimmed Loews Corp. (L) Position by $26.18 Million; Stock Rose

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp. (L) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 484,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 2.97M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.27 million, down from 3.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 584,726 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 15,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 120,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.48M, up from 105,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120. About 2.90 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 140,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC) by 106,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Advisory Services holds 0% or 22 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Financial Corp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,795 shares. Moreover, Parsec Financial has 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,804 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 83,326 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 0.26% stake. S R Schill & Associate invested in 1,761 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt has invested 0.69% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Maryland Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,138 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dorsey & Whitney Company Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,244 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 4,548 were accumulated by Argent Trust. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of accumulated 78,303 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Adage Cap Prns Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 747,674 shares. Garde Cap Incorporated holds 0.15% or 6,587 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $184.45M for 20.13 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc. (Cl A) by 593,837 shares to 6.88 million shares, valued at $147.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 31,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors Cabot accumulated 0.03% or 4,602 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 93,748 shares. Profund Advsrs reported 6,853 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Of America reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). First Manhattan accumulated 0.07% or 239,305 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.05% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Fjarde Ap holds 0.11% or 153,981 shares. Cypress Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 2.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 145,500 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 6,958 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Moreover, World Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Moreover, Raymond James Associates has 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 134,858 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 194,220 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability holds 7,903 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

