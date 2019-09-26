As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Share Price Declined, Lincoln National Cut Stake; Sigma Investment Counselors Increased Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $393,578 as Market Valuation Rose

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.91. About 2.74 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 44.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 5,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,634 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 11,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $126.61. About 2.25 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Management, New York-based fund reported 3.36M shares. Ghp Advsr holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 43,116 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.15% or 39,300 shares. 81,662 are held by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Com owns 3.10 million shares. Creative Planning holds 17,347 shares. Prospector Limited Com has 1.53% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 139,500 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 9,258 shares. Villere St Denis J Llc invested in 1.44 million shares or 7.04% of the stock. New York-based Qs has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.14% or 112,622 shares. 379,306 are owned by Point72 Asset Limited Partnership. Blackrock reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Oppenheimer Asset has 0.43% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 240,940 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has 1.37% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 99,081 shares.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Drafts Baker Mayfield – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.95 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cahill Fincl Advisors Inc reported 8,240 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 5,991 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.28% stake. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Limited owns 11,285 shares. Raymond James Fincl holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 259,135 shares. 1.03 million were accumulated by Lsv Asset. Intersect Capital holds 1,610 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Woodstock Corporation stated it has 5,583 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 5,444 are owned by Cypress. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 3,297 shares. Ipswich Inv has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 22,517 are held by Qs Investors Limited Com. Perkins Coie Tru Communications stated it has 414 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc has invested 1.83% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Lee Danner And Bass holds 0.86% or 59,648 shares in its portfolio.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 92,757 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $80.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 21,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).