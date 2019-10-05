As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Share Price Declined, Becker Capital Management Has Lifted by $1.31 Million Its Stake; Yhb Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 248,359 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 216,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 51.31M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Railroad Business; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES `ROBUST’ EARNINGS GROWTH AT BAKER HUGHES; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – EXPECT TPS BUSINESS TO RETURN TO NORMALIZED MARGINS IN MEDIUM TERM; 07/03/2018 – GE REPRESENTATIVE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O SAYS “NO FINAL DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE AT THIS TIME” ON JET ORDER; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE hunts for small oil, gas projects in Asia; 11/04/2018 – Cowen predicts General Electric will report earnings below expectations for its first-quarter; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-GE to halve suppliers in India within three years – Mint

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 9,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 89,767 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.23M, up from 80,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.35 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 915,194 shares to 15,405 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 20,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,115 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Appleton Prtn Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,296 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.14% or 2.51M shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested in 7,328 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Retail Bank Of The West, California-based fund reported 9,067 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.26% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Leavell Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 11,887 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Beach Counsel Pa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.26% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Whitnell And reported 1,826 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Aurora Counsel invested in 1.17% or 18,642 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Frontier Invest Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Caprock Group Inc accumulated 5,894 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. The insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. On Thursday, August 15 Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,836 shares. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halsey Associates Ct owns 89,522 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 427 are held by Monetary Mgmt. Regent Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 14,886 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rothschild Invest Corporation Il accumulated 0.16% or 127,503 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 0.12% or 132,003 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds stated it has 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Legal & General Grp Inc Inc Public Ltd Company owns 54.13M shares. Contravisory Inv Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Franklin Street Nc holds 0.09% or 67,567 shares in its portfolio. Essex Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 4,954 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 2.66M shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 208,302 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Llc accumulated 181,700 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 509,113 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.