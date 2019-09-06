As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Market Value Declined, Willis Investment Counsel Boosted by $1.16 Million Its Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Cypress Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 8,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 139,221 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86 million, up from 130,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.19B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $122.99. About 5.18 million shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Ended 1Q With Enterprise Cash Balance of $7.9B; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 10,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 8,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $178.94. About 11.01 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:TRV) by 43,764 shares to 61,800 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,525 shares to 60,340 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.