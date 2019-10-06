As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Market Value Declined, Malaga Cove Capital Lifted Its Stake; As Unilever N V (UN) Market Valuation Declined, Trillium Asset Management Has Lowered Stake

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 58.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 2,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,188 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $843,000, up from 3,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.35 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 19,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 475,118 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.85M, down from 494,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $59.88. About 892,952 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Brexit Wasn’t a Factor in Company Choosing Netherlands; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA TO WIDEN DISTRIBUTION, INTRODUCE MORE PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – Unilever rebellion over Netherlands shift; 14/05/2018 – Yoga Guru’s Blitz in India Fails to Dent Unilever’s Sales Gain; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER FINAL DIV/SHR 12 RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – Unilever move to Rotterdam dents May’s Brexit vow of business as usual; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2017, OF 50 KOBO GROSS PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Evolving Structure to Be Based on Three Divisions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group stated it has 935,561 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 793,600 are owned by Proshare Ltd Liability Company. S R Schill And invested in 0.15% or 1,761 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation has 40,287 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Asset Strategies invested in 1,661 shares. Field Main Natl Bank invested 0.23% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). California-based Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wharton Business Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,380 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Communication Ltd stated it has 4,682 shares. Lvw Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Holderness Invests Com holds 11,319 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Menora Mivtachim Holdings owns 305,135 shares. Bender Robert & Assocs has invested 0.12% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 7,690 shares to 52,641 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 25,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).