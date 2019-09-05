As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Market Valuation Declined, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Lowered Position by $1.54 Million; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Lifted Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding by $1.17 Million

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 51.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 11,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 10,583 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 3.69M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 6,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 74,017 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 67,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $197.71. About 1.25 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Transportation Inc by 28,775 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $35.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,035 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 58,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).