As Caterpillar Del (Call) (CAT) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Laurion Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $18.98 Million Its Holding; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Manchester Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $300,040

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,167 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 16,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $121.37. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (CAT) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 140,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 140,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $117.05. About 3.40 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 128,000 shares to 153,000 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.59B for 10.13 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 84,705 shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $256.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,933 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.