As Caterpillar Del (Call) (CAT) Stock Price Declined, Credit Suisse Ag Has Lowered Holding by $4.82 Million; As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Price Declined, Firefly Value Partners LP Has Cut Holding by $336,762

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (CAT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 35,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, down from 89,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 3.54 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $166.15. About 1.21M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 12,007 shares. 89 are held by Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company. Amp Capital Limited stated it has 87,235 shares. Citigroup holds 267,410 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Gru stated it has 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Rothschild Asset Management Us Incorporated accumulated 4,304 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Investments owns 92,567 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 1,802 are owned by Prudential Public Ltd. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.08% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Strs Ohio holds 0.11% or 152,158 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Pitcairn stated it has 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The Arkansas-based Garrison Asset Lc has invested 2.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 99,880 are owned by Massachusetts Services Ma.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10M for 14.68 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 435,172 shares. Prio Wealth Lp owns 0.31% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 49,043 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Co holds 0.16% or 2,929 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Assoc Inc reported 2,753 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tradewinds Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% or 649 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman owns 143,666 shares. Magnetar Ltd has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). California-based Intersect Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Profund Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 120,595 shares. Golub Limited Liability holds 13,078 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 23,246 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 371,826 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 11.15 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) (NYSE:HD) by 391,200 shares to 462,700 shares, valued at $88.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 16,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

