As Caterpillar Del (Call) (CAT) Market Value Declined, Scopus Asset Management LP Boosted Its Position; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Value Rose, Keywise Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Holding by $940,000

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 6.47 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (CAT) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.70 million shares traded or 7.24% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “AMD Stock Is Still a Good Buy as It Begins Leveling Off – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Changes To Arm Licensing Model Add Flexibility For IoT – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Take a Shot at Nvidia Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Inc invested 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 2.14 million shares stake. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Psagot House holds 0% or 810 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Llc owns 5 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 65,442 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 2,786 were reported by Farmers National Bank & Trust. Savant Ltd owns 7,457 shares. Osborne Partners Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.42% stake. Foster And Motley accumulated 3,022 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,667 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Orleans Cap Mngmt Corporation La reported 3,715 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 26,133 shares.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 1.08 million shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $13.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 60,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Caterpillar, Qudian And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks From July 23 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Caterpillar’s Q2 Results a Harbinger of Doom for Deere? (NYSE: CAT) (NYSE: DE) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.