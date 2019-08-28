As Caterpillar Com (CAT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Lowered Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Maintained by Harvest Management Llc

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 45,001 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $136.37. About 3.48 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 3,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.61. About 2.01M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Associate, New Jersey-based fund reported 15,687 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Lc has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cadence Bank Na reported 11,160 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 141,795 shares. Zwj Counsel holds 5,570 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Scotia Cap has 0.82% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 576,829 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc has 2,082 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 10,789 shares. 20,915 are owned by Virtu Financial Lc. Cambridge Com stated it has 31,036 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cap Inv Advsr Limited Company holds 0.4% or 61,249 shares in its portfolio. Lindsell Train Limited stated it has 5.27M shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 1.28M shares. 21,503 were accumulated by Kempen Nv. Chase Invest Counsel, Virginia-based fund reported 11,126 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will a Hurricane Crash Disney World’s “Star Wars” Party? – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.91 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar tagged with Sell equivalent at Stephens – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar: Not Buying Yet, With Some Concerns Mounting – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr 10 (TLH) by 2,677 shares to 2,834 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts Etf (VWO) by 15,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).