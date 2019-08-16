As Caterpillar Com (CAT) Stock Price Declined, Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Cut Stake; Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Market Value Rose While Violich Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.76. About 519,474 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 3,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.56. About 2.17 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/03/2018 – Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary reported 7,916 shares. Parkside Bancorp Tru holds 29,647 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Sei Investments Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 98,970 shares. Green Square Limited Liability Company stated it has 51,745 shares. 2.25 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Glenmede Co Na has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp holds 2.53% or 285,575 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.7% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bbva Compass Financial Bank invested in 0.03% or 7,353 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt holds 4,729 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 40,185 shares or 0.6% of the stock. 106 are owned by Jnba Finance Advsrs. The Massachusetts-based Welch & Forbes Lc has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il has 8,613 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,000 shares to 6,250 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 48,064 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 896 shares. Torch Wealth Management Lc reported 5,687 shares. 2,638 are held by Jones Lllp. Bluecrest Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 20,329 shares. Noesis Mangement, a Florida-based fund reported 39,720 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt has 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 2,023 shares. Cambridge Trust reported 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Japan-based Asset Management One Commerce has invested 0.23% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora owns 5,318 shares. Brinker has invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 80,099 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Estabrook Cap has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 500 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.14% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 215,401 shares.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Short Treas Bd Etf (SHV) by 60,734 shares to 156,655 shares, valued at $17.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (NYSE:JPM) by 11,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).