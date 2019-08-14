As Caterpillar Com (CAT) Stock Price Declined, Holder Ipg Investment Advisors Lowered by $33.87 Million Its Position; Towle & Co Holding in Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Has Cut by $10.36 Million as Stock Value Declined

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 469,381 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc analyzed 250 shares as the company's stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,384 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864.97M, down from 6,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.01. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.41% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500.

The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark' Clarity; CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.29 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Renewable Energy Group Names Cynthia (CJ) Warner as CEO – December 06, 2018. Renewable Energy Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – March 05, 2019.

