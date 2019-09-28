As Caterpillar Com (CAT) Share Value Declined, Holder World Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $557,192; Voloridge Investment Management Has Decreased Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position as Stock Rose

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc sold 4,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 40,355 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50 million, down from 44,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 2.03 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 93.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 61,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 4,022 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $516,000, down from 65,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 511.56% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,278 activity.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 18,718 shares to 35,240 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 54,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 450,000 are owned by Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership. 21,000 are held by Bp Public Limited Company. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested in 139,091 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.48% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Mackay Shields Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 40,383 shares. Daiwa Secs Group stated it has 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability reported 5,412 shares stake. 1.71M are owned by National Bank Of Mellon. Arrowstreet LP invested in 0.2% or 707,026 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.08% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 70,668 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 316 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.08% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 1.60 million shares.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.95 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs stated it has 2,067 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Lockheed Martin Inv owns 47,700 shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt invested in 8,353 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 7,396 shares. Gulf Interest Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 0.17% or 5,082 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va has invested 0.25% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Dallas Securities stated it has 5,580 shares. Hillsdale Inv Inc has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.11% or 1,758 shares in its portfolio. American Rech & Mgmt owns 1,711 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 18,492 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.11% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 6,613 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 43,540 shares. Cordasco owns 1,625 shares.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12B and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13,228 shares to 104,790 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mining Corp New Com (NYSE:NEM) by 19,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.