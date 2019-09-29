As Caterpillar Com (CAT) Share Price Declined, Birmingham Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $403,240; Sandhill Capital Partners Position in Fiserv (FISV) Has Boosted as Stock Rose

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 21,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 368,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.58M, up from 347,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 3.02 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 64,115 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74M, down from 67,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 2.21M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Management One Ltd reported 334,277 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 15,967 shares. Research reported 1,711 shares. South State Corp has 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Northeast Mngmt invested in 15,675 shares. Sage reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Strategic Wealth Grp Lc invested in 0.12% or 11,285 shares. Asset Inc invested in 0.15% or 9,800 shares. 130,726 are held by S&Co. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 30,544 shares. 1St Source Bancorp has 0.16% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 14,634 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.1% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 148,699 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability reported 20,283 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Reliant Invest Limited Liability holds 2.08% or 20,140 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.95 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $295.57 million and $221.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft (The) Heinz Co Shs by 18,930 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29M and $788.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) by 70,947 shares to 118,336 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martin Inv Llc stated it has 3.48% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Toth Advisory has invested 2.8% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bridgeway Mngmt Inc invested in 31,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 31,437 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 8,078 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Orrstown Financial Services Inc stated it has 1.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 13,515 shares. Palladium Prns reported 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability accumulated 30,126 shares. Coastline Tru Co has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,470 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested in 0.52% or 125,012 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Gru Ltd Com invested in 0.11% or 64,064 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Allen Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.17% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Company owns 192,669 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio.