As Caterpillar Com (CAT) Market Valuation Declined, Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Cut Its Stake by $509,895; Holder Abner Herrman & Brock Has Boosted American Express Co (AXP) Position

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 3,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 163,948 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92M, up from 160,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 3.75 million shares traded or 17.91% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 3,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 3.69M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR REPORTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE CHANGES; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video)

