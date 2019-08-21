As Caterpillar (CAT) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Peregrine Asset Advisers Upped Position; Cornercap Investment Counsel Stake in Fleetcor Technologies Com (FLT) Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by 621.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 17,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 20,656 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 2,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 2.01M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (FLT) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,621 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 20,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $300.03. About 300,467 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares to 5,050 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,499 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank invested in 11,593 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Schroder Mngmt Group holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1.72 million shares. California-based Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.24% stake. Naples Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,734 shares. The Virginia-based Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 926,314 shares. Motco has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Spectrum Management Gp holds 65 shares. Cahill Fincl accumulated 8,022 shares. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 0.31% or 10,649 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,529 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel stated it has 0.77% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hl Financial Service Ltd Co holds 0.18% or 85,575 shares. Shine Advisory Services Incorporated reported 140 shares stake.

