As Caterpillar (CAT) Valuation Declined, Affinity Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $429,300; As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Market Valuation Declined, Blb&B Advisors Lifted Stake

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 8,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 41,684 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 32,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 2.57M shares traded or 6.17% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 21/03/2018 – Swiss attorney general says examining if Rio Tinto or subsidiaries paid bribes linked to Mongolian mining project; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto presses Mongolia to shore up copper investment; 15/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Ann Godbehere to be Proposed as Director of Shell; 22/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – AGREES SALE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH TO WHITEHAVEN FOR $200 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO HAS REVIEWED ARRANGEMENTS IT HAS WITH IMPACTED ENTITIES; 17/04/2018 – Japan traders ask Rusal to stop shipping aluminium after U.S. sanctions; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Driverless Trains Advance, Projects on Track — Commodity Comment; 24/05/2018 – Whitehaven Coal Says Price for Remainder of Winchester South Project Consistent With Earlier Rio Deal; 30/04/2018 – Australian corporate watchdog takes further legal action against Rio Tinto

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 32,338 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 29,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.78. About 4.57 million shares traded or 4.42% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR BELIEVES FREE-TRADE ENVIRONMENT IS BEST; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Somerville Kurt F has 0.1% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,900 shares. One Cap Lc reported 0.07% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 49,202 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 239,740 shares. Blackhill Inc has 1.39% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 60,005 shares. Reilly Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,770 shares. 25,163 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. Woodstock has 5,603 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 649 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World reported 196,913 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 39,062 are owned by Peapack Gladstone. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,817 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.25% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 29,550 shares to 78,107 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 77,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,311 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,400 shares to 8,067 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 22,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,195 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).