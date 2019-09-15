As Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Price Declined, Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Boosted Position by $2.24 Million; Firsthand Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Viasat (VSAT) by $800,000

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 147,198 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 21934.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 16,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,526 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.78. About 3.51 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci Invests has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 119 shares. The New York-based Art Lc has invested 0.44% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Legal General Grp Public Limited invested in 0.24% or 3.33 million shares. Sol Cap Com has 6,413 shares. Finemark National Bank & Tru accumulated 0.11% or 14,585 shares. Smith Salley Assocs owns 7,401 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated invested in 0.3% or 3,955 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.15% or 179,013 shares. Sns Financial Gru Llc stated it has 0.1% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Associated Banc accumulated 144,841 shares. Enterprise Fin Serv Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Comerica Savings Bank owns 127,819 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc invested in 130,540 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Wendell David Assoc Inc stated it has 2,753 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44M and $178.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 37,769 shares to 3,393 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Incorporated holds 19,874 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Lc Ny invested in 0.77% or 105,355 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 5,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Addison Capital Company holds 0.28% or 4,891 shares in its portfolio. 5,502 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment. South Dakota Inv Council owns 0.17% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 100,937 shares. 11,255 are held by Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Hrt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 5,281 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 0.19% or 142,092 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,400 shares. The Wisconsin-based Fiduciary Management Incorporated Wi has invested 0.54% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Bogle Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership De invested in 22,624 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $259.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.