As Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Price Declined, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Increased Holding by $1.62 Million; Grand Jean Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $3.24 Million

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 8,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,123 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, down from 26,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $337.3. About 331,757 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 10/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 277.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,331 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 4,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $118.93. About 368,225 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 8,853 shares to 35,165 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc has 28,901 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi owns 49,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 702 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 260,183 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 7,787 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 1.36 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And reported 2.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 4,369 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,874 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 2.41% or 178,196 shares in its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.28% or 1,118 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bancorp has 0.75% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.80 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 74,570 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.99 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

