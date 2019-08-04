As Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Price Declined, Harvey Capital Management Lifted Position by $2.21 Million; As Humana (HUM) Shares Rose, National Pension Service Has Raised Its Holding by $1.44 Million

National Pension Service increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 5,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 147,313 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19M, up from 141,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $293.93. About 1.39 million shares traded or 3.60% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 03/04/2018 – TriCare Earns Top Customer Experience Ratings for Health Plans, According to Temkin Group; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS IN EARLY STAGE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH HUMANA – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 07/05/2018 – Humana at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 38,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 21,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 5.97M shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR REPORTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE CHANGES; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Humana Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results; Raises Full Year 2019 EPS Guidance – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Dow Futures Boosted By Apple Earnings, With Wall Street Eyeing Fed – Schaeffers Research” published on July 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Humana realigns home care, names division leader – Louisville Business First” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Humana and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Target Health and Well-being of Veterans and Food Insecurity at the 120th VFW National Convention – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invs invested 0.04% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). The Kansas-based Kwmg Lc has invested 0.02% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Cleararc Capital has 0.16% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). National Pension Ser invested in 0.15% or 147,313 shares. American Century Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 47,673 shares. Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 0.07% or 850 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 25,824 are owned by Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,172 shares. Mackenzie Corp has 52,672 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.15% or 5,927 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.24% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Com owns 24,483 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp has 0.01% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Sfmg Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 920 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Att Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,727 shares to 328,816 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,729 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 20,329 shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Marketfield Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Altfest L J Co Incorporated owns 16,010 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Cumberland Inc accumulated 3,550 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 10,020 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc. Ghp Invest Advisors invested in 2,179 shares. Boston Research & Mngmt Inc holds 3,282 shares. Lifeplan Fincl owns 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 40 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Inc Md accumulated 0.42% or 2,026 shares. Wealthquest Corp accumulated 1,504 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 22,681 were accumulated by Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Inc. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.2% or 54,108 shares. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.3% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Nebraska-based Westchester Cap Mgmt has invested 4.48% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caterpillar: Making My Buy, Sell, Hold Decision – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Investors Should Hold Caterpillar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Technically Fragile Dow Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar Looks Set To Report Strong Q2 Performance Across Segments – Forbes” with publication date: July 23, 2019.