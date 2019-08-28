As Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Declined, Holder Harvey Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Centene (CNC) Shareholder Green Valley Investors Raised Its Stake by $18.68 Million

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 38,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 21,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $114.75. About 1.89M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 352,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 705,268 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45M, up from 352,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 2.15M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

