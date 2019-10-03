As Caterpillar (CAT) Shares Declined, United Services Automobile Association Has Increased Stake by $5.22 Million; Footlocker Com (FL) Holding Maintained by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 38,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 327,190 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.59 million, up from 288,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $119.7. About 2.48M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Footlocker Inc Com (FL) by 109.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 23,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 44,142 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, up from 21,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Footlocker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 1.39 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers — FL; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report on Friday shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers, says @jimcramer; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Debt on Its Balance Sheet Was $125M at May 5; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Reports Sales Decline Better Than Expected; 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SEES FLAT-TO-LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT FY19 COMP SALES GAIN; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 70 investors sold FL shares while 126 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 102.98 million shares or 3.11% less from 106.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia accumulated 0.03% or 64,290 shares. Washington-based Newfocus Financial Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.51% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). American Century invested in 0% or 116,670 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 11,500 shares. Fund Management, France-based fund reported 113,417 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers owns 100,172 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 8,782 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Rothschild & Asset Us invested in 180,954 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Aperio Limited Liability owns 278,456 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jnba Advsrs stated it has 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 72,949 are held by King Luther Capital Mgmt. 7,428 were reported by Contravisory Invest Mgmt. Wasatch Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 20,438 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.62M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Welch Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fundx Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,000 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Amarillo Bancorporation reported 6,719 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar has 62,305 shares. Cap Invsts accumulated 2.13M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Boys Arnold And has 0.2% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,945 shares. The Maine-based Vigilant Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). St Germain D J Inc has 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Tru holds 11.26 million shares or 7.74% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And has invested 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Trust Communications has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Jones Fin Companies Lllp holds 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,478 shares. Donaldson Management Limited Liability Company owns 16,250 shares.