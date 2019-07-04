As Caterpillar (CAT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Harvey Capital Management Raised Its Stake; Rollins (ROL) Share Price Declined While Signaturefd Lifted by $8.69 Million Its Position

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 21,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $135.59. About 2.41M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – VOTED TO MAINTAIN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.78 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table)

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 267.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 212,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 291,385 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13M, up from 79,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 691,832 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 8.58% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M; 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 94,715 shares to 135,358 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 162,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,260 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,760 shares to 15,045 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 29,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,650 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).