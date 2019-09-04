As Caterpillar (CAT) Shares Declined, Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Trimmed Position; As Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Stock Rose, Holder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Upped Its Holding

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 146% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 142,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 240,100 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90 million, up from 97,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 690,010 shares traded or 36.39% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $180.9M, EST. $173.0M; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA Announces Intent to Acquire Additional Shrs of MIC; 09/04/2018 – MIC to Conduct Conference Call and Webcast Covering First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 3, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Macquarie Infrastructure Investors to the June 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Securities Class Action Deadline In; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP MIC.N – HAVE ENGAGED WITH MOAB CAPITAL ON NUMEROUS OCCASIONS; 13/03/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CONVERSION RATIO ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2019; 16/05/2018 – SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline — MIC; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Calls for a Strategic Review at Macquarie; 16/05/2018 – All Six MIC Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 86,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 471,121 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.82 million, down from 557,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $117.03. About 3.78 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 10,191 shares to 84,274 shares, valued at $8.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Group Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 2,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,305 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Lc reported 0.12% stake. Appleton Prtnrs Ma invested in 2,559 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 20,393 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 97,514 were accumulated by Associated Banc. Fairview Cap Mngmt Lc holds 5,460 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Com, Maine-based fund reported 1,525 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). At Bancorporation stated it has 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mount Vernon Assocs Md accumulated 2,026 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Ellington Management Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 4,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.27% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 0.16% stake. Edgestream Partners Lp reported 13,409 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com reported 0.18% stake. Cumberland Advisors owns 3,550 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.12 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 3,099 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Mngmt reported 12,856 shares. 415,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Earnest Ptnrs Llc stated it has 61 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Miller Howard New York holds 105,099 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) or 262,799 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 158,296 shares. Partners Holding Ag has invested 0.03% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 930 shares. Blair William And Il reported 29,201 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability owns 14,281 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 3,624 shares. Trexquant Investment LP has 19,443 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.04% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC).

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 428,827 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $35.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 86,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,968 shares, and cut its stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA).