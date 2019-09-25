As Caterpillar (CAT) Share Value Declined, Van Eck Associates Upped Holding; As Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose, Viking Global Investors LP Has Cut Holding

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 996,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 5.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 billion, down from 6.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $247.18. About 114,078 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 47,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 477,981 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.14 million, up from 430,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $125.16. About 301,674 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Na holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 13,846 shares. Captrust invested in 0.11% or 21,862 shares. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 8,106 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 7,580 were reported by Girard Prtnrs Ltd. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 4,243 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 12,035 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Southeast Asset Advsr stated it has 3,535 shares. St Germain D J owns 3,280 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Personal Finance invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Connecticut-based Baxter Bros has invested 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 1.11M are owned by California Employees Retirement Sys. 414 are held by Perkins Coie Tru Com. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 4.52 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Sandler Cap Mngmt accumulated 2,100 shares. Harvey Cap holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 37,645 shares.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 19,259 shares to 24,667 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 92,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 963,904 shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.87 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $22.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.93 million shares to 7.06M shares, valued at $1.36B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 535,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).