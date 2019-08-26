As Caterpillar (CAT) Share Value Declined, Peregrine Asset Advisers Lifted Stake; Cvs Caremark Corp. (CVS) Stake Held by Hgk Asset Management Inc

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp. (CVS) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 10,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 114,772 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, up from 104,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 9.36 million shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by 621.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 17,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 20,656 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 2,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 6.11M shares traded or 48.23% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 7,641 shares to 138,951 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,727 shares to 7,577 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

