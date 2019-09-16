As Caterpillar (CAT) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Calamos Advisors Has Upped Its Position; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Increased Position by $963,300 as Stock Value Declined

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 7,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 332,254 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.28 million, up from 324,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.78. About 3.51M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Ended 1Q With Enterprise Cash Balance of $7.9B; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 53,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.23M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 25,006 shares to 83,688 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 50,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,332 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Waratah Cap Advisors Ltd owns 5,840 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Coldstream Cap Mgmt has 23,361 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 136,866 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Sanders Capital Limited Com holds 3.98% or 6.24 million shares in its portfolio. Hartford Mgmt invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation stated it has 147,370 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Financial Ser Of The Southwest Tx holds 2,826 shares. Sequoia Limited Liability reported 4,762 shares stake. Community Retail Bank Of Raymore has invested 4.26% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Gradient Investments Limited Liability stated it has 821 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim And Communications has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 3.51M shares. Meyer Handelman Co owns 142,066 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio.