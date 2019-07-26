As Caterpillar (CAT) Market Valuation Declined, Sandy Spring Bank Upped Holding; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Boosted Oneok New (OKE) Stake by $598,989; Market Valuation Rose

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 93.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 5,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,593 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.70 million shares traded or 7.24% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 8,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,767 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, up from 105,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $68.57. About 1.68M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Lc has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Brookfield Asset Inc reported 2.57 million shares. Caprock Group reported 8,477 shares stake. 48,011 are owned by Allstate. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 86,347 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs invested in 380 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.11% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 131,124 shares. Oppenheimer And owns 93,452 shares. 1.06 million were reported by Lord Abbett Co Llc. Panagora Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 117,291 were accumulated by Nordea Mngmt Ab. Westwood Group Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Zimmer Prtn Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 2.95M shares.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,102 shares to 2,408 shares, valued at $220,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 139,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,699 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 32,005 shares to 375,853 shares, valued at $15.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,870 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,536 shares. Eagle Asset holds 18,930 shares. Hartford Financial Incorporated has invested 1.17% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,166 shares. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp owns 2,638 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 342,354 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Eastern Bank & Trust accumulated 106,283 shares. Lincoln National Corp has 11,982 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited invested in 0.15% or 587,267 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt LP invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.34% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Park Natl Oh invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, American Intll Group Incorporated Inc has 0.12% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company has 42,000 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).