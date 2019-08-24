As Caterpillar (CAT) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Affinity Investment Advisors Raised Its Holding; Chemical Finl (CHFC) Holder Chemical Bank Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 32,338 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 29,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 5.96 million shares traded or 44.91% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 32,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 158.42% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) was bought by SHAFER THOMAS C on Thursday, June 13. The insider KLAESER DENNIS L bought $392,205. On Thursday, June 13 TORGOW GARY bought $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 10,100 shares.

Analysts await Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CHFC’s profit will be $72.27 million for 10.41 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Chemical Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.72% negative EPS growth.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 588 shares to 8,943 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 5,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Cap Management invested in 2.16% or 31,235 shares. Aspen Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 15,428 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 202,553 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 138,727 shares. Aqr Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Company has invested 0.25% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Financial Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.01% or 899,367 shares. Mesirow Financial Invest has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 3,553 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 28,465 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 223,358 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 340 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards &. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 5,435 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 26,811 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0% or 538 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Financial reported 0.26% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Retail Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.24% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 920,618 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,659 shares. Toth Advisory Corp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hills Bancorporation And Trust reported 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.1% or 3,900 shares. 168,669 were accumulated by Country Tru Fincl Bank. Shine Inv Advisory holds 0.01% or 140 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc reported 250 shares stake. 165,866 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 18,443 shares. Bollard Ltd Llc has 150,594 shares. Ipg Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,384 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 0.04% or 2,600 shares.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 35,924 shares to 85,700 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 199,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 507,310 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).