As Caterpillar (CAT) Market Valuation Declined, Harvey Capital Management Upped Its Position; Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Decreased Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding by $451,612 as Stock Value Rose

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 765,114 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 3.5% Position in Tenet; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Reaches Agreement with Glenview; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Completes Purchase of USPI from WCAS; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – BOARD HAS TAKEN A SERIES OF ACTIONS TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – APPOINTMENT OF 2 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD GENERAL LLOYD J. AUSTIN, lll AND MEGHAN M. FITZGERALD; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – ADDING A SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN BYLAW WITH PROVISIONS; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BAYLOR UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, UNIT OF BAYLOR SCOTT AND WHITE HEALTH, CONTINUES TO HAVE 5% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 38,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 21,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.77 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $19.60 million activity.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability reported 18,450 shares stake. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 13,516 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 32,997 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Voloridge Investment Ltd Company holds 55,875 shares. Continental Ltd reported 0.78% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Cwm Limited Liability holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bowling Port Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 234,833 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 87,100 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 76,614 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 246,680 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cna Finance has invested 0.08% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

