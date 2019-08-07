As Caterpillar (CAT) Market Valuation Declined, Arrow Financial Decreased Stake by $637,875; Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose While Bp Wealth Management Trimmed Stake

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 59.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 4,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 3,280 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 8,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $119.6. About 980,724 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 8,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 246,524 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.22 million, down from 254,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $165.89. About 365,064 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 244,877 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.73% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Westpac Banking Corp owns 58,129 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 500 shares. Asset Management Gru owns 9,567 shares. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 19,990 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hudson Bay Mngmt LP holds 0.14% or 78,000 shares. Cwm Limited Liability invested in 2,609 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 25,163 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Bahl Gaynor holds 8,610 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Llc holds 21,128 shares. Moody Bancshares Division owns 43,877 shares. Chatham has 24,266 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.35 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 13,887 shares to 47,002 shares, valued at $17.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heritage Commerce Corp Com (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 76,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

