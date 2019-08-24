As Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Third Avenue Management Cut Its Holding; Sands Capital Management Has Increased Equinix (EQIX) Holding

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 936 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 24,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 23,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $549.42. About 244,486 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) by 40.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 54,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 134,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 154,917 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 07/03/2018 – CTT EXPECTS ADDRESSED MAIL TO DROP 5% TO 6% IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK: PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD BY CAMPBELL GLOBAL; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST – DEAL ESTIMATED TO BE 2 PCT TO 3 PCT CAD ACCRETIVE IN YEAR ONE; 22/05/2018 – AURORA CANNABIS MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN CTT PHARMACEUTICAL; 07/03/2018 – CTT DIVIDEND GOING FORWARD BASED ON A % OF ANNUAL NET INCOME; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SEES 35 MLN EUROS OF CAPEX, PART OF WHICH RELATED TO OPERATIONAL TRANSFORMATION PLAN; 07/03/2018 – CTT SEES “SLIGHT” INCREASE IN REVENUE IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS – FY RECURRING REVENUE 697.9 MLN EUROS VS 695.1 MLN EUROS YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY, AS PART OF A PFD EQUITY INVESTOR GROUP: JV W/ CATCHMARK; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC SAYS MEDLEY INVESTED IN THE TRANSACTION THROUGH ITS TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES GROUP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CTT shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.92 million shares or 2.12% less from 34.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 96,554 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granite Invest Prtn Lc reported 0.12% stake. Argent Trust owns 66,720 shares. Vertex One Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.79% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 114,570 shares. Lpl Ltd holds 0% or 35,826 shares. Third Avenue Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Swiss Savings Bank invested in 0% or 89,318 shares. Stephens Ar holds 37,298 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 1.34M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Huber Cap Lc holds 249,879 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited reported 0% stake. Vanguard Group invested in 0% or 5.27 million shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $135,969 activity. The insider Davis Brian M bought 3,100 shares worth $31,059.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 174,111 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $37.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl A by 109,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Inv has invested 0.19% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 26,634 were accumulated by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communication owns 3,252 shares. 6.58 million are owned by Blackrock. Advisory Services Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Texas Permanent School Fund has 16,209 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 4,400 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 592 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Com holds 0.09% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 43,731 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.8% or 2,263 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) accumulated 19,067 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Asset Mgmt has 6,809 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).