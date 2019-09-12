As Catchmark Timber Tr (CTT) Share Value Rose, Vertex One Asset Management Cut Its Stake; Public Storage (PSA) Holder Apg Asset Management Us Has Cut Holding by $211.41 Million as Stock Rose

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (CTT) by 75.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 280,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The hedge fund held 91,164 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, down from 371,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 96,744 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 09/03/2018 – CTT SAYS TOURLINE UNIT TO APPEAL SPANISH REGULATOR’S DECISION; 07/03/2018 – CTT EXPECTS ADDRESSED MAIL TO DROP 5% TO 6% IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – CTT PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EU0.38 PER SHR FOR FULL-YEAR 2017; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY RECURRING REV. EU697.9M; 07/03/2018 – CTT DIVIDEND GOING FORWARD BASED ON A % OF ANNUAL NET INCOME; 19/04/2018 – DJ CatchMark Timber Trust Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTT); 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY, AS PART OF A PFD EQUITY INVESTOR GROUP: JV W/ CATCHMARK; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC SAYS MEDLEY INVESTED IN THE TRANSACTION THROUGH ITS TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES GROUP; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS – FY RECURRING EBITDA 89.9 MLN EUROS VS 119.5 MLN EUROS YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – CTT SAYS 2017 EBITDA DOWN 20.5 PCT TO 81.1 MLN EUROS

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 888,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 4.03M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960.24 million, down from 4.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $249.89. About 302,165 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 8 investors sold CTT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 34.44 million shares or 1.54% more from 33.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg Comml Bank accumulated 72,699 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 32,683 shares. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 11,063 shares. Old Bancorporation In stated it has 43,990 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,812 shares. Park Circle has invested 0.72% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). 116,958 are held by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Raymond James Financial Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). American Gru Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.07% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). State Common Retirement Fund owns 43,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 6,048 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Glenmede Tru Communications Na has 0% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 53,007 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com reported 2.91 million shares.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 49,300 shares to 213,200 shares, valued at $19.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 74,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Analysts await CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.55 EPS, up 65.84% or $1.06 from last year’s $-1.61 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.29% EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $40,769 activity.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $477.80M for 22.80 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

