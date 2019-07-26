As Catchmark Timber Tr Cl A (CTT) Shares Rose, Holder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Upped Holding; Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Held by Truenorth Inc

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 5,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,303 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 18,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $175.92. About 4.36 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc Cl A (CTT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 52,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 657,776 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, up from 605,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $487.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 45,967 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 22.39% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 11/04/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES CAIR™ VIP INFLIGHT HUMIDIFICATION ORDER FOR ONE BBJ MAX 8 FROM COMLUX; 07/03/2018 – CTT DIVIDEND GOING FORWARD BASED ON A % OF ANNUAL NET INCOME; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK: JOHN RASOR TO TRANSITION AS PRESIDENT OF NEW JV; 07/03/2018 – CTT SAYS 2017 ADDRESSED MAIL VOLUME DOWN 5.6 PCT; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TO BUY 1.1M ACRES EAST TEXAS TIMBERLANDS FOR $1.39B; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY EBITDA EU81.1M; 09/04/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS AB CTTS.ST – FIRST ENTRY INTO COMMERCIAL SERVICE IS SCHEDULED TO MID-2019; 07/03/2018 – CTT SEES “SLIGHT” INCREASE IN REVENUE IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK: PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD BY CAMPBELL GLOBAL; 07/03/2018 – CTT SAYS 2017 EBITDA DOWN 20.5 PCT TO 81.1 MLN EUROS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 248,673 shares to 1,851 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc Com (NYSE:STAG) by 199,907 shares to 576,261 shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $126,259 activity. 3,100 shares valued at $31,059 were bought by Davis Brian M on Tuesday, May 7.