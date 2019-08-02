As Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Broadfin Capital Lowered by $2.06 Million Its Stake; Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (Usa) (RBA) Holder Baillie Gifford & Company Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (Usa) (RBA) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 173,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 10.92M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371.09 million, down from 11.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (Usa) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 186,261 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 07/03/2018 – REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC – BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT JOAN RITCHIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK’S CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK WILL BE LED BY RITCHIE; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 07/03/2018 – Redline Communications Names Joan Ritchie as Financial Chief; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 411,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 5.86 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.87M, down from 6.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.50M market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.08. About 995,172 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity.

Analysts await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. CPRX’s profit will be $3.09M for 42.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corporation De reported 24,550 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Dimensional Fund LP owns 407,230 shares. 124,260 were accumulated by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Mangrove Prtnrs reported 3.46 million shares stake. Citigroup Incorporated owns 26,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has 0.04% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 8,985 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Lc accumulated 19,000 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 98,744 shares. Group Inc accumulated 0% or 61,509 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2.31M shares stake. Legal General Grp Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 14,738 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,319 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 89,100 shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Strata Skin Sciences Inc by 694,960 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 88,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Nevro Corp.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.18 million shares to 5.83M shares, valued at $687.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 15,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaukos Corp.

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. RBA’s profit will be $46.99M for 20.79 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 152.94% EPS growth.