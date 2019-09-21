As Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Broadfin Capital Decreased Holding by $9.28 Million; Ebix (EBIX) Holding Held by 1492 Capital Management Llc

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 74.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 19,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $961,000, up from 10,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 333,247 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 3.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 2.77 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62 million, down from 5.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $684.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 6.12 million shares traded or 244.91% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Ma invested 0.06% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 65,140 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny has invested 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Concourse reported 1.8% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Trellus Lc accumulated 30,000 shares. Ellington Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 4,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated owns 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 8,753 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 10,288 shares. Intll Gp holds 0% or 17,296 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Llp has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability owns 7,357 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership owns 21,184 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) or 7,528 shares. Windham Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 4,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10.59 million activity.

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ebix Q2 Revenues Rose 16% to a Record $144.3M – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ICICI Securities, Axis Capital & Edelweiss Financial Services Chosen as Lead Managers for Proposed EbixCash IPO – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ebix Announces Results of the Company’s Annual Shareholders Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ebix Commences EbixCash IPO Process while Targeting a Q2 2020 IPO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ebix Australia Adds TravelCard To Its EbixExchange Platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $106.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 5,842 shares to 68,506 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Co (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,216 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $459.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 37,200 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $21.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 257,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.30, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold CPRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 59.80 million shares or 0.94% less from 60.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 104,178 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 90,376 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 96,894 shares. 2.56 million are held by Baker Bros Advsrs Limited Partnership. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Inc reported 0% stake. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). California Public Employees Retirement reported 65,895 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp owns 20,172 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr invested in 237,536 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 61,556 shares stake. Armistice Cap Llc holds 5.00M shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 432,929 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) or 956,946 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 2.52M shares.

Analysts await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 237.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. CPRX’s profit will be $11.37M for 15.05 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.