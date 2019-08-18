As Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Shares Declined, Broadfin Capital Has Decreased Its Stake; Waste Management (WM) Share Price Rose While Westchester Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $348,140

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 411,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 5.86 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.87 million, down from 6.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $592.87M market cap company. The stock increased 7.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 1.66M shares traded or 18.37% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Strata Skin Sciences Inc by 694,960 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 117,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Nevro Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 0% or 186,708 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York owns 8,985 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated owns 27,000 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 297,238 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,109 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 2.31M shares. Strs Ohio owns 190,600 shares. 12,442 were accumulated by Automobile Association. Sei Invs stated it has 112,169 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 24,645 shares. Broadfin Capital Limited Liability Company holds 6.17% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 5.86 million shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 89,100 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 389,381 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Co holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 373,255 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 7,061 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com owns 4.70 million shares. Jennison Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,933 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Amalgamated Bank holds 0.16% or 62,580 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.28% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 47,537 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.61% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Company has 0.12% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fmr Ltd Com holds 766,987 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 12,999 are held by Gam Ag. Advisory Serv Inc invested in 0.12% or 5,838 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 75,849 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 26.12 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

