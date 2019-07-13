As Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Share Price Rose, Mangrove Partners Lifted Stake by $5.44 Million; Crosslink Capital Lifted Its Tableau Software (DATA) Position by $2.45 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $173.64. About 1.42 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63 million, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.62 million market cap company. It closed at $4.07 lastly. It is down 6.63% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 233,794 were accumulated by Tanaka Mngmt. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0% or 54,900 shares. Sei Invests Com accumulated 112,169 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York owns 8,985 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 27,261 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 174,921 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 89,100 shares. Citigroup holds 26,145 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 20,042 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0% or 98,744 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp, a Nebraska-based fund reported 500 shares. Principal Grp Inc holds 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) or 12,997 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,750 activity.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assoc LP holds 0.06% or 3,472 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 47,588 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 299 shares. Kensico Capital Management Corp reported 1.95 million shares stake. Axa has invested 0.1% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Asset One Limited stated it has 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 199,491 shares. Captrust Advisors invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Schroder Invest Mgmt stated it has 285 shares. Swiss Comml Bank owns 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 238,725 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc owns 296,701 shares. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 39,355 shares. Eaton Vance invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).