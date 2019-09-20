As Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Share Price Declined, Knott David M Trimmed by $502,500 Its Position; Noble Energy (NBL) Shares Declined While Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Increased Stake by $2.72 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 123,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.16 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 728,302 shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: First Production Anticipated Early in Next Decade; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Fieldwood Energy; positive outlook; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M; 16/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE

Knott David M decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 167,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The institutional investor held 343,347 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 510,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $668.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 228,132 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 14/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based King Luther Management Corp has invested 0.23% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Hudock Capital Ltd Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Hm Payson & Co holds 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 800 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Texas-based Next Fincl Gp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 49,076 shares. Ww Investors reported 4.99M shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 281,951 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, John G Ullman Associates Incorporated has 0.33% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 85,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking invested in 381,169 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 25,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

More notable recent Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: All Eyes On Aimmune, Ritter Stumbles In Late-Stage Study, Catalyst Shelves Offering Plans – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Can Find Big Returns with this First Profit Screen – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Sinking Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $80,750 activity.

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,100 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $808,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 237.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. CPRX’s profit will be $11.32 million for 14.75 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.30, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CPRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 59.80 million shares or 0.94% less from 60.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.82M were reported by State Street Corporation. Broadfin Ltd Liability holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 2.77 million shares. 81,806 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 10,214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 404,030 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 394,565 shares. 104,178 are held by Citadel Advsrs Lc. First Allied Advisory holds 0% or 29,000 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 6,309 shares stake. Cwm Llc reported 500 shares. Knott David M, a New York-based fund reported 343,347 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt reported 0% stake. Citigroup reported 26,932 shares.