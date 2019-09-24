As Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Market Value Declined, Mangrove Partners Boosted by $1.14 Million Its Position; Gateway Investment Advisers Lifted Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $3.67 Million

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 380,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 3.84 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74 million, up from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 2.71M shares traded or 45.97% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 46.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 44,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 138,503 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.61M, up from 94,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 4.98 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 4,296 shares to 136,024 shares, valued at $22.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 12,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,626 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.30, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CPRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 59.80 million shares or 0.94% less from 60.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

