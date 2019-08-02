As Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Broadfin Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $2.06 Million; Capital Guardian Trust Company Raised Adobe (ADBE) Position by $2.67 Million as Share Price Rose

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 411,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 5.86 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.87M, down from 6.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 635,343 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX)

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11392.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 10,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 10,113 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 88 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $7.92 during the last trading session, reaching $290.52. About 2.12 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Com reported 1,038 shares. Lincoln stated it has 2,412 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Capital Guardian Trust Co accumulated 0.04% or 10,113 shares. 7,840 are owned by First Midwest Bancshares Division. Maverick Limited has invested 1.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Boys Arnold & Incorporated invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kames Capital Plc invested in 86,302 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,868 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 3,794 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fcg Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 2,200 shares. Fulton National Bank Na invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Whittier Co Of Nevada reported 4,997 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 28,152 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Com has 1,685 shares. Bloom Tree Ptnrs accumulated 178,203 shares or 5.17% of the stock.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Surges on Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Philip Morris & Mondelez – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 53,016 shares to 233,366 shares, valued at $10.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,953 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

More notable recent Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Expansion of Firdapse License to Include Japan – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Sinking Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 21st Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Catalyst Pharma Focuses on Firdapse Launch & Label Expansion – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. CPRX’s profit will be $3.09 million for 41.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opaleye Management has invested 2.58% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Kennedy Capital reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Broadfin Capital Lc reported 5.86 million shares or 6.17% of all its holdings. 938,476 are held by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Tanaka Capital has 3.59% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 233,794 shares. Serv Automobile Association accumulated 12,442 shares. Blackrock accumulated 6.99 million shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd owns 27,261 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.15M shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Bancorp Of America De holds 0% or 24,550 shares in its portfolio. 8,985 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life New York. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 15,089 shares. Mangrove Prtnrs holds 3.46 million shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity.