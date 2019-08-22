As Catalent (CTLT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Lowered Position; Td Capital Management Has Increased Position in Walmart (WMT) as Stock Rose

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $111.94. About 5.31M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 02/04/2018 – Sources say Walmart is looking at scooping up PillPack, a start-up that helps manage prescriptions by packaging pills together and delivering them, for less than $1 billion; 30/03/2018 – Healthy Skepticism About Walmart and Humana; 10/04/2018 – Ossia to Present Cota® Real Wireless Power™ at Walmart Innovation Summit; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Indian retailers to move CCI against Walmart-Flipkart deal – PTI in Economic Times; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 09/05/2018 – WALMART’S FLIPKART INVESTMENT INCLUDES $2B NEW EQUITY FUNDING; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: No Termination Fee Would Be Payable by Any Party if Share Issuance, Purchase Agreements Were to Be Terminated –Filing; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 517,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.05M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 585,082 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Captrust Finance stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Incorporated Id reported 51,055 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 7.91M shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 77,200 shares. 260,912 are held by Snyder Limited Partnership. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 752,557 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Aristotle Boston Limited Company has invested 0.15% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 100,011 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.07% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Federated Invsts Pa reported 48,680 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.01% or 18,700 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 1.04 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 759,986 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $356.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 598,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on August, 27 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $90.35 million for 22.27 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.78% EPS growth.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 4,757 shares to 65,917 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Limited Ny reported 158,018 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med Trust owns 0.54% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 6,360 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp stated it has 64,824 shares. Lincluden Limited stated it has 32,278 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Paradigm Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 3,719 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Rmsincerbeaux Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,100 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 3,831 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 153,583 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm has 1.64% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 41,720 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 0.16% or 35,509 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 75,200 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Stack Financial Management owns 321,684 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.49% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5.87M shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 363 shares in its portfolio.

